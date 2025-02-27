Vinicius Jr proud taking Real Madrid captaincy for Copa win

Vinicius Jr was delighted captaining Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg win against Real Sociedad.

Endrick struck for the 1-0 win in San Sebastian with Vinicius Jr wearing the armband on the night.

He said, "It's so special, after being here for so long and competing for this team for four years. It's a huge source of pride for me and all my family, after all we've been through to get here. It was already a lot to ask to make it to the club of my dreams, but to keep living the dream like this is unbelievable. I hope this can continue for a long time yet.

“It's pretty unique because you never imagine this will happen to you. I'm pleased with the team's performance and to have had the chance to captain the biggest team in the world in a Copa semi-final. It's hard to put into words, I can't explain it.

“It's a big win at a very difficult place to come. We played really well and defended just as the coach instructed us to. Endrick scored a fantastic goal. We're finding our best form at the right moment in the season, which is when the big games come, the ones we love playing in. I hope we can win as many trophies as possible come the end of the season."