Real Sociedad coach Imanol insists Copa semi not over after Real Madrid defeat

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil insists they deserved more from their Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg defeat to Real Madrid.

Endrick struck for the 1-0 win in San Sebastian on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Imanol said afterwards: “I'm not just going to focus on that start, I'd say the whole first half. I think the team deserved much more, it was a shame. I'd like to thank the players for the great game they played against Real Madrid, being superior in the first half, and also the welcome from the fans, together we are stronger.

"We didn't deserve to be 0-1 at half-time, but Madrid is the best team in the world, I said that yesterday, and in the first half they got it right in the only chance they had. You can go home proudly after losing the game and I'm proud of my team's performance and the atmosphere.”

He also said, “We are going to fight for it, the team has competed today against the best team in the world and I think we all have more than enough reasons to be proud. If they want to be in the final, they are going to have to play a great game and they are going to have to beat us there. Nobody is going to take away my hope that we can turn it around and be in the final.”

Imanol was asked his opinion on the chants of 'Asencio, die' from the home fans .

“If that's the case, because I haven't heard it, I condemn it, because we don't like hearing those things in any stadium, but our fans and our players are among the most noble in LaLiga. The behaviour has been worthy of praise, as it always is. Obviously I condemn those chants, if they have existed, but I am proud of my players and the fans.”