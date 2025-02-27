Real Madrid coach Ancelotti praises captain Vini Jr after stadium chants at Real Sociedad

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left pleased after their 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Endrick struck for the 1-0 win in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, leaving Ancelotti happy.

The match:

"The team is in great shape, we rotated a bit but we remained solid. We were very compact and defended well all over the pitch, we ran for each other. We performed very well despite the changes I made to the team. Endrick contributed brilliantly with a wonderful goal, showing some superb movement. Arda did a great job positionally and with his defensive duties. It was an intense, hard-fought match against opposition who gave it their all. We were able to pick up a good result ahead of the second leg.

“We had chances in the second half but they pushed and created opportunities as well. It was a good display because it's always difficult to come here. Now we have the second leg and we'll have to play at the same level, but I think the team has done its job tonight."

Referee having to halt the game due to abuse aimed at Asencio:

“He did the right thing. Vini Jr. spoke to the referee and he stopped the game. He applied the protocol and did a good job. I brought Asencio off at half-time because he was a bit wound up and had a yellow card. It's not very nice for anyone to have an entire stadium chanting 'die' at you, so that had an effect on him. I opted to bring him off because his feelings may have got to him during the game."

Praise for Endrick:

“He's a forward with attributes he's shown off in this Copa run. He's got a great eye for a goal, he's incredibly fast and powerful. He could use the ball better at times but he's young and a fast learner. He could have got another goal and his shooting is quite spectacular."

Dani Ceballos' injury:

“He had a muscle issue at the end of the game. He'll undergo tests tomorrow. Everyone has their attributes, and he manages possession very well, so that's what he contributed, strong ball retention. The others have other characteristics, but we've got Modrić, who's similar to Ceballos in that sense. Bellingham is playing really well and we'll have to replace an important player in Ceballos, but we'll manage."

Andriy Lunin:

“He performed really well, he's a very reliable goalkeeper. He was fantastic last year and the same goes for this season. He'll play the return leg of the Copa semi-finals, but talking about who will play in any possible final feels too far off for me at this stage."

Right-back:

“I have to make a choice in each game. It was the first time playing that position for Raúl (Asencio) and I liked what I saw because he was fantastic defensively. Lucas was brilliant in the second half and we all know what he can offer. Valverde is an option as well. Fortunately, we're pretty well covered. We're finding a bit more solidity at the back and keeping a clean sheet at a place like this is very positive. Alaba is regaining his sharpness. Ceballos' injury is a blow, but there's nothing we can do about it."