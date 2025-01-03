Anderlecht's N’Diaye dreams of a return to Spain despite Forest links

Tribal Football
Anderlecht defender Moussa N’Diaye has addressed speculation about his future.

The Senegalese star is being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this January.

Previous media reports had stated that Forest were ready to put in a €10M bid.

“There are discussions, but I leave that to my agent,” the 22-year-old former Barcelona youngster said when asked about the Forest rumors. 

“I remain focused on my performances.

“But as a championship, I love Spain. My dream is to return there.”

