Anderlecht's N’Diaye dreams of a return to Spain despite Forest links

Anderlecht defender Moussa N’Diaye has addressed speculation about his future.

The Senegalese star is being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this January.

Previous media reports had stated that Forest were ready to put in a €10M bid.

“There are discussions, but I leave that to my agent,” the 22-year-old former Barcelona youngster said when asked about the Forest rumors.

“I remain focused on my performances.

“But as a championship, I love Spain. My dream is to return there.”