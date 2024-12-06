Sevilla coach Pimienta: We had to take Olot seriously for Copa win

Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta was pleased with their Copa del Rey win at Olot on Thursday night.

Pimienta admits they took the tie seriously as they won 3-1 via goals from Gonzalo Montiel (pen), Juanlu Sanchez and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Assessment:

“The most important thing was to go through and we are happy. The first half was even, the second was ours. We had possession and chances. We scored two goals in the second half that could have been many more. It is a shame we conceded the last goal.”

Approach:

“We knew that if we didn’t take the match seriously we weren’t going to get through. Olot also has its arguments and its motivation was a reality. If we were focused like in the second half we were superior. Year after year there are always surprises and all of us who have gotten through have had a hard time. We have to give credit to this round of qualifying.”

Idumbo:

“He is very young but he is very good. The injury cut his progress short a bit. We agreed on 45 minutes for Saúl and Idumbo so that they arrive in the best condition for the weekend. We are happy but we have to push him.”

Next game against Atlético:

“It's time to rest and think about the big game at the weekend. As I always say, we're not going to look for excuses and if we're at our best we'll compete well.”