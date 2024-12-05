Cacereno wingers Álvaro and Jaime: We can surprise Atletico Madrid

Cacereno wingers Álvaro Merencio and Jaime Sancho believe they're capable of upsetting Atletico Madrid.

Cacereno host the LaLiag giants in tonight's Copa del Rey clash.

“We have never had the opportunity to face such a big club and players of this level,” says Álvaro, who sees the tie as a derby because of his family are Real Madrid fans.

For his part, Jaime also highlights the magnitude of the match: “To this day it is one of the most important of my life, without a doubt.

“We are handling it very well, eager to enjoy the match and believing that we can pull off a surprise."

Alvaro also said: “After the victory at the weekend against Illescas, which was the main thing, we have quickly changed our mindset and now we are focused on living this beautiful experience with that mixture of nervousness and desire for the time of the match to arrive."