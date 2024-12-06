Real Sociedad coach Imanol "happy" after overcoming Conquense in Copa

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is happy to still be alive in the Copa del Rey after victory at Conquense.

La Real won 1-0 thanks to Brais Mendez's 92nd minute goal, leaving Imanol relieved, but happy.

He said, “In the first few minutes we had good chances to score but then, little by little, the match became more even and, especially after the 80th minute, we lost our heads a bit and the tie was in jeopardy.

"In the end, we were able to get through it and, although we suffered, we achieved our objective and, in that respect, I am happy.”

The Orio native was also questioned about Sunday's game in Leganés.

He said, "Now we have qualified and we have to focus again on the game against Leganés, which will not be easy, because they are very strong in front of their fans, so we have to think about recovering well to give our best version."