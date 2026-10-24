Ronald Araujo speaks openly about his mental health: I had to put my hand up, ask for help

Ronald Araujo has opened up about his mental health struggles whilst at Barcelona.

Araujo revealed that he spent around 18 months struggling with anxiety that developed into depression, continuing to play for Spanish giants Barcelona while dealing while going through a dark time.

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After being sent off against Chelsea in 2025, death threats directed at his family added to the pressure he was experiencing mentally and after the game he could not go on alone anymore.

Speaking to The Times, the now on loan Liverpool defender admitted that he asked for help and reached out to mental health professionals.

"It was a very difficult time," Araujo admitted. "I felt that what I needed to do was take a step back. I hadn’t felt right for a long time, and I wasn’t enjoying the thing I love most, which is football."

"I realised I had to put my hand up, ask for help and talk not just to the people closest to me, but to professionals as well," he added. "Sometimes you bottle things up and try to be the strong man, but in life you have to talk about things and open up about what you’re going through."

Barcelona granted him time off in late November 2025, initially without a fixed return date. He then returned to action in early February 2026, featuring against Albacete in the Copa del Rey after roughly two months away from competitive football.

He called the break “the best decision I’ve ever made" and he has since made the switch to Merseyside, where he is quickly becoming a cult hero.