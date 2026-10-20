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Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Real Madrid are seeking contributions towards the setup ⁠costs of the failed European Super League
Real Madrid are seeking contributions towards the setup ⁠costs of the failed European Super LeagueReuters / Isabel Infantes

Real Madrid are seeking contributions towards the setup ⁠costs of the failed European Super League project from the six Premier League clubs ‌that withdrew shortly after its launch, the Spanish side ‌confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The Athletic reported ‌that the total costs could reach €80 million. ‌Real are seeking payments from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, ‌Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

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The six were among nine of the competition's 12 founding clubs ‌that withdrew within three days ⁠of its launch ‌in 2021 amid widespread opposition.

Real did not immediately confirm ​whether they were also seeking payments from the other three early leavers, AC Milan, ​Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid said the six English clubs were liable for costs ⁠incurred in establishing ​the competition, which have so far been covered by Juventus, Barcelona and Real.

Tottenham declined to comment while the other five Premier League clubs ‌did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Athletic reported that the clubs signed a shareholders' agreement for the European Super League Company, the holding company behind the competition, although it is unclear whether the contract explicitly set out their liability for setup costs.

The Super League collapsed shortly after its launch following ‌the withdrawal of the nine clubs.

Juventus subsequently pulled ​out of the project and Barcelona formally ‌withdrew in February, leaving Real Madrid as its sole remaining founding club.

Real, UEFA and European Football Clubs announced an agreement of principles on February 11th aimed at resolving ⁠their Super League-related ⁠legal disputes.

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