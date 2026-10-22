Michael Carrick has been told to drop Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for their Premier League game against Bournemouth following his recent outburst.

Pressure is mounting on Carrick, 45, following Manchester United’s shocking 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

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Captain Fernandes, 32, made his dissatisfaction with his coach’s tactics known after the game, lamenting United’s lack of ‘bravery’ in the press.

That outburst came just days after Lisandro Martinez hit out at the club’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, despite which, the defender still played in the next game against Leeds United.

Now, former Everton forward Duncan Ferguson has urged Carrick not to make the same mistake with Fernandes ahead of their game against Bournemouth.

“For a player to come out and talk about their game tactics or their game plan is wrong,” he told The Overlap Daily.

“We should never mention things like that. I think Fernandes was completely and utterly out of order.

“All I would say to Michael is this: Put people in the team who you can trust. At the end of the day, if he doesn’t turn it around, he’s going to lose his job.

“The ones you don’t trust to do a job for you, get them out of the team and get boys in there that are going to run for you.

“Don’t go on reputation. Your captain has thrown you under the bus, so if you don’t think he is playing for you, then get him out of the team.

“Get Martinez out of the team and put in boys that are going to die for you and they are going to run through brick walls for you.

“If you lose, you lose, but if you keep them in the team and they aren’t playing for you, you are (definitely) going to lose your job.

“Even if Fernandes is their best player, if he’s not with you and decided to throw you under the bus, get him out the team and get other boys in who are going to graft for you.”