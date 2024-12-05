Baraja pleased as Mir scores in Valencia Copa win at Ejea

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja was pleased to avoid a banana skin with last night's Copa del Rey win at Ejea.

Los Che were 2-0 ahead through Iker Cordoba and Dani Sanchez before the hosts pulled a goal back midway through the second-half via Jose Fervenza. But Rafa Mir settled the tie with a goal on his playing return for the 3-1 win.

Afterwards, Baraja said: "The objective was to advance to the next round and we played the game that we had to play, despite the difficulties that these games entail. We adapted well and fulfilled our obligation.

“These matches have to be developed, worked on and maintain the intensity. It was going to be a match with a lot of second action. We went 0-1 up and that gives you confidence. There were only seven minutes of difficulty with the 1-2, but the 1-3 has decided the tie. I am happy and I congratulate the players.

“I haven’t heard Rafa Mir being whistled at. It’s important that the people who have participated in the match, like Germán (Valera), Dani (Gómez) or Rafa (Mir), with a goal, is positive. It’s good that everyone contributes

"He will gradually gain minutes and he needs his time. He is with us and is one of us.”

On Fran Pérez's performance as a right winger, he said: “We need to try things, like Fran on the right wing. He is a winger, but he can have potential in a line of five as a winger. He has potential and can run. It is a step more demanding and he must try to learn it. He has a very good attitude.”

Finally, he praised Iker Córdoba's growth, comparing it to Yarek's evolution last season: “The feeling we have is that his growth is fantastic . He has character, temperament and personality. And that is very valuable.”