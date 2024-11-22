Real Sociedad coach Imanol delighted with fringe players for Copa win at Jove Espanol

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was delighted with their Copa del Rey win at Jove Espanol on Thursday night.

Imanol fielded a shadow squad and was rewarded with a 5-0 win, as Ander Barrenextea (2), Sergio Gomez, Jon Magunazelaia and Mikel Goti Lopez struck the goals for La Real.

Advertisement Advertisement

The coach later said, "We already said that the main objective was to make it to the knockout stages and the truth is that I am happy, because we have done so by playing a great first half. The important thing was to make it through the knockout stages and, if we played well, even better, and I think we did that in the first half.

"Many players who needed minutes have made the most of them and, in addition, youth players have made their debut, which is always positive.”

“I am very happy, not only for the debut of the youth players, but also for players like Olasagasti or Urko, Magunazelaia himself, people who had not played for a long time and who are there all year, working and fighting. I am happy for them because, in addition, they have done well.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play