Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Copa win against Rayo was deserved

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says their Copa del Rey win against Rayo Vallecano was deserved.

La Real won 3-1, thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Jon Ander Olasagasti and Sergio Gomez. Oscar Trejo struck from the spot for Rayo, with Alfonso Espino being sent off.

Imanol said afterwards: “It's one of the good games we've played this season. I think we played a great game. The opponent, despite the changes they made, was competing very well, they are very physical, with quality inside, with aggressive pressure and speed in attack.

"I think my team dominated many facets from start to finish and, despite the goal in the last minute of the first half, if we repeated what we did in the first half, it was normal for us to win and that's what happened. It was a fair victory against a great team.”

On Olasagasti, he added: “He had a good game, he was doing more than enough to be a starter. I didn’t have any doubts, because he’s in great form, I was very clear that for today’s game it was Olasagasti and 10 others and he took advantage of the opportunity he had.

"I told him, on a personal and team level, that there are players who don’t have many minutes, but he has to take advantage of them, because we’re going to need everyone.”