Real Sociedad matchwinner Kubo fumes: All this c**p that's happened to us

Real Sociedad matchwinner Takefusa Kubo hit out at the schedule after victory over Villarreal on Monday night.

Kubo struck the only goal of the night as La Real won 1-0 in San Sebastian.

La Real are next in action on Thursday night in the Copa del Rey round of 16 against Rayo Vallecano.

"A short interview because we have another match on Thursday, okay?" Kubo warned the interviewer before answering his questions.

"I'm really happy. Despite playing on a Monday, after hours, with all this c**p that's happened to us, people still support us , 20,000 people on a Monday at 9 o'clock.

"If I had been a fan, maybe I wouldn't have come. Thank you very much to all the people who came and those who supported us on TV. This victory is for the fans."