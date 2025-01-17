Real Madrid veteran Vazquez: Home fans and Endrick key for Copa win

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez admitted relief after their Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

Celta took the game to extra-time before losing 5-2, with Endrick scoring twice after normal time.

The tie was marred by controversial decisions, but Giraldez took a mature approach in the aftermath.

Vazquez said afterwards: "We found good transitions in attack, Endrick has been very good in the minutes he has had and we have been able to get through. The great goals we have scored show the quality we have in this squad. There have been changes in the team and whoever comes on the players perform.

"Whenever we play in front of our fans it's an added bonus, they always push us and encourage us and the communion with the team is important."

On the schedule, Vazquez added: "Once again... Well, we've talked about it several times, the schedules are difficult, we play 80-90% of the games at 9pm and then we play at 4.15pm, there's very little time to recover. We'd have to look at this, because we have to look after the players."