Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Vazquez hints at Real Madrid disappointment over Barcelona registration success

Carlos Volcano
Vazquez hints at Real Madrid disappointment over Barcelona registration success
Vazquez hints at Real Madrid disappointment over Barcelona registration successLaLiga
Real Madrid wing-back Lucas Vazquez has hinted at disappointment seeing Barcelona clear to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Before their Supercopa semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao last night, Barca learned their appeal over the pair's registration had been successful.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vazquez said ahead of tonight's semi against Real Mallorca: "We all know what is happening.

"We all know what Raphinha has said. We respect all the clubs and players. We trust in the institutions and the rules. We will see what happens..." 

On Real Mallorca, he added: "They are a team that knows how to play. They play like a team. They know very well what they have to do with and without the ball. They are one of the teams in the best form."

Mentions
LaLigaVazquez LucasOlmo DaniVictor PauBarcelonaReal MadridMallorca
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ready for Mallorca: Arrasate's teams always have quality
Barcelona superkid Yamal: I hope Olmo and Victor can play in Supercopa final
Laporta advisor Masip: Two victories for Barcelona in one day - you fight for it!