Vazquez hints at Real Madrid disappointment over Barcelona registration success

Real Madrid wing-back Lucas Vazquez has hinted at disappointment seeing Barcelona clear to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Before their Supercopa semifinal win against Athletic Bilbao last night, Barca learned their appeal over the pair's registration had been successful.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vazquez said ahead of tonight's semi against Real Mallorca: "We all know what is happening.

"We all know what Raphinha has said. We respect all the clubs and players. We trust in the institutions and the rules. We will see what happens..."

On Real Mallorca, he added: "They are a team that knows how to play. They play like a team. They know very well what they have to do with and without the ball. They are one of the teams in the best form."