Real Madrid striker Endrick proud of role in Copa win: I dedicate goals to Rudiger

Real Madrid striker Endrick was delighted with his role in their Copa del Rey victory over Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

Celta took the game to extra-time before losing 5-2, with Endrick scoring twice after normal time.

Endrick said afterwards: "The match was very hard because we were leading 2-0 and we conceded two goals. But this is Madrid, we go to the end and always go for the win. We always fight. It was tough, but we scored the goals to get the victory.

“It's hard to play extra time because we'd already played for 90 minutes and to go for 30 more.... We had to run more and dig deeper. But we scored three more which was great.”

On his goals, Endrick also said: “I work hard every day and I dedicate these goals to (Antonio) Rüdiger. He knows what we do together every day. He never gives me praise and I don’t mind this. It is great because he tells me what I have to do. He has been a wonderful person with me since I arrived. These two goals are for him.

“The first goal is very important for me because we were 2-2. I love these games and these fans. Now to prepare for the next game.”

Copa del ReyLaLigaEndrickRudiger AntonioReal MadridCelta Vigo
