Real Sociedad coach Imanol happy to overcome Betis: Not our best performance

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was pleased with victory over Real Betis.

La Real won 2-0 on Sunday, with an own goal and Mikel Oyarzabal on the scoresheet.

Afterwards, Imanol acknowledged that it wasn't their best performance: “I am happy to win. I have been telling you all this, that playing every three days you cannot always play at an exquisite level, so it is important to always compete and not give away.

"I think we did a great job when it came to pressing up front and then, already tired, coming together. I think the players were phenomenal. I give a lot of value to today's victory because Betis hardly created any for us.”

Imanol continued: “It is clear that, once we had beaten Barcelona and Ajax, we wanted to continue, and that was the type of games I was asking of the team. Not giving away and taking advantage of the opportunities, I think that neither of the two teams played a great offensive game, but it was because we did a great job defensively.

"We were lucky to score two goals in the first half and we added three in a row, the third consecutive home win, I am happy.”

Imanol also praised Oyarzabal, stating: “I will always defend Mikel. Apart from the goals, it is the work he does. I am very lucky to be able to be with him every day and I am one of the great beneficiaries of Mikel being with us. It is not just the goals, it is what he works on, what he transmits, what helps me off the field.”

