Real Betis chief Fajardo on form slump: We are not giving everything we have to give

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo is demanding better from the players after defeat to Real Sociedad yesterday.

Betis have hit a form slump in the lead up to the Christmas break and Fajardo is convinced the players "can give more".

He said, "We are experiencing a negative situation, with three consecutive defeats, but the confidence in the coaching staff and in this squad remains intact.

"We trust them 200% and we get out of these dynamics by rowing together and functioning once again as a team. It was a poor match for both teams and in a fortuitous action, in a second action, where once again the VAR referees harmed Real Betis Balompié and it is not the first time this season.

"Obviously when you have three negative results, three consecutive defeats, it is because perhaps we are not giving everything we have to give. Firstly, to get out of this dynamic, the most important and key thing, which is what we have to do from now on, is to be self-critical and we all have to take a step forward to get out of this dynamic as soon as possible, as I said before." 

 

