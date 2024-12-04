Tribal Football
Most Read
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP

Rayo coach Perez: James will play in Copa

Carlos Volcano
Rayo coach Perez: James will play in Copa
Rayo coach Perez: James will play in CopaLaLiga
Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez has declared James Rodriguez will play in the Copa del Rey tonight.

Rayo are set to face Unionistas, with James' inclusion the big headline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Perez said: "James didn't play in the first qualifying round due to a small annoyance, as I explained. He is now in good condition and will be with us tomorrow.

"He will play tomorrow.

"I don't like to talk about individuals in a press conference. The coach, when he makes decisions about who plays and who enters the field, always guides himself on how he prepares the team against an opponent. In this case, I reiterate the same concept: I am very satisfied with him, he trains very well.

"I have a large squad, with many players. I try to manage it in the best way possible. I am aware of James' level. He must continue as he is doing day after day. I will not go into tactical details."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Copa del ReyLaLigaRodriguez JamesPerez InigoRayo VallecanoUnionistas de Salamanca
Related Articles
Espanyol coach Gonzalez: Barbastro Copa defeat not about attitude
Las Palmas coach Martinez delighted as McBurnie scores twice for Copa win
Giraldez happy with Celta Vigo Copa rout of Salamanca; wary of Lopez hype