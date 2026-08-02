Mourinho "liked everything" from dominant Real Madrid preseason performance despite draw

Jose Mourinho has praised his Real Madrid side following their 2-2 with Fiorentina.

Mourinho is back in the hot seat at Madrid for the first time since the 2012-13 season when he left by mutual agreement after three years where he collected three trophies in the La Liga (2011-12), Copa del Rey (2010-11) and the Spanish Super Cup (2012).

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Madrid have gone two consecutive seasons without winning a single trophy and Mourinho has now been tasked with bringing silverware back to the side who are looking to him and his genius for success.

The Spanish side are in the midst of their pre season tour and following a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, Mourinho revealed he was very happy with his team’s performances despite the side missing several big names.

“I liked everything. I arrived in the dressing room and I saw on my phone 'a Madrid of two faces’. It has been a Madrid of three faces: fresh, tired and super tired,” Mourinho quipped.

“The fresh one played very well. The 2-1 result at half-time was very tight. It was a first half of great quality. The second half became more physical against a typical Italian team.

“They put pressure on us. Then with Moise Kean he played in the box with two 18-year-old boys, who have played a great game, although they are not at the level of someone like Kean. The face that I liked was also that of the super tired, who knew how to dominate the game.”

Madrid enjoyed more possession and just edged the shot count, having 11 efforts (four on target) to Fiorentina's 10 (three on target).

As top talents such as Kylian Mbappe return to the side in the coming weeks, Madrid will seek better results against Ferencváros and Schalke 04 before starting their league campaign against Espanyol.