Mikel Arteta responds to Vinicius Jr links: We are trying to improve and evolve the team

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to the transfer links to Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract this summer and as contract talks stall, links to Arsenal have only grown over the past week.

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Reports suggested the winger will take a pay cut in the Spanish capital but he is still open to a move to North London if Arteta makes his move.

Speaking on such links, the Arsenal boss has remained coy as he suggested that he is focusing on improving the side before the season begins in 3 weeks time.

"Well we are really active, trying to improve and evolve the team. That's clear. We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously, because we want to get better like anybody else.

"And you can just see it. The transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing - we won't sit still. And we are very ambitious in what we want to do.

"The margins are very small. And because we want to get better and the level is going to increase, we need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team, to have bigger margins. And that's the way we have to think."

Vinicius is free to speak with teams in January if he does not sign a new deal and reports state he could cost around £120M if Arsenal were to pursue a deal.

Arsenal have already added Christos Tzolis to their ranks this summer as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and are still chasing Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.