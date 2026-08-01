Mourinho praises Real Madrid’s 'fantastic' effort in Fiorentina draw

Jose Mourinho praised Real Madrid’s players for their effort and attitude after their 2-2 pre-season draw with Fiorentina, insisting he has been impressed with their work since day one.

The Portuguese tactician described the performance as having “three faces” but was particularly pleased with the quality shown before the break.

Advertisement Advertisement

He felt his team could have been three or four goals ahead at half-time after a dominant opening period.

“This is Real Madrid with the players we have. As I told the boys before the match, Real Madrid is Real Madrid,” Mourinho told the club website.

“Whether it’s a friendly or a training match, it’s Real Madrid. We have to seek evolution but also achieve results to honor our history. I had to put on the field the men I had available.

“I had to pair Trent and Dumfries together and try to find a dynamic that would allow this style of play.

“We only worked yesterday in preparation for the match because the goal is not to work on just one game.

“We did a little organizational work to have a team that knows what to do on the field. I am very happy with the work of the boys from day one.”