Given says Vini Jr to Arsenal is a huge "risk" and could break Arsenal's squad chemistry

Shay Given has spoken on Vinicius Jr's potential move to Arsenal as he reportedly plans to leave Real Madrid.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attack this summer after winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years last season and have put Vinicius at the top of their transfer list.

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Vinicius joined Real Madrid in 2018, but his future at the Bernabeu remains unclear as he continues contract talks with the Spanish side who are reportedly refuse to meet his wage requirements.

The Brazilian has just one year left to run on his deal at the Bernabeu, meaning he would be available on a free transfer next summer in what is a huge worry for Madrid.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer football odds, Given revealed that Arsenal signing the winger would be huge but may become a risk for manager Mikel Arteta.

“Could Vinicius Jnr be the sort of player to add the quality Arsenal need in the final third? Yes, and it shows you the level that Arsenal are at that this sort of deal is even being spoken about, and of course the financial power they now have to back it up.

“Can you imagine the financial package that would be needed to bring a player like Vinicius Jnr to Arsenal? It would be huge numbers all round across the transfer fee, the wages and all the clauses and add-ons.

“Arsenal have become renowned over the last couple of years for being this team that has a real togetherness after moving on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Everyone in that squad now feels like they’re pulling in the same direction.

“I’m not saying Vinicius Jnr doesn’t defend or wouldn’t fit into that group but it’s a risk but I suppose you have to take risks to bring something different to a team like that, and he’s a brilliant player. It would be the biggest transfer news of the year if Arsenal signed him.”

Real Madrid are on the brink of sealing sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal that could reach £100M, a deal that may also see Vinicius depart for good.