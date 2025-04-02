Endrick and Rudiger talk up Real Madrid's "fighting spirit" after Copa semi thriller

Real Madrid pair Endrick and Toni Rudiger hailed their fighting spirit after their Copa del Rey semifinal win against Real Sociedad on Tuesday night.

Endrick struck Real's first and Rudiger the crucial final goal as they reached the final 5-4 on aggregate. La Real, during the second-leg, took the lead three times as the game went into extra-time.

Afterwards, Rudiger declared: "It was a very tough game, but we came from behind again and I'm happy to score a goal. Real Sociedad played a good game and it's always very difficult to play against this team. There are many games, but we're Real Madrid and we always fight until the end.

“This season is difficult, but we're in another final and we want to win it."

On his extra-time goal, Rudiger added: "It was a very good ball from Arda (Guler) and it was very easy for me. He played in a very good corner."

Meanwhile, Real striker Endrick said: “I love experiencing this madness, even though I like to win as soon as possible and celebrate with the fans and the bench. I'm delighted that we're through to the final. We will give everything to win this trophy.

“I'm here to help by scoring goals or defending and winning trophies. We're doing well, we've reached a final, we want to reach the Champions League final and keep winning trophies.”

He added, “I'm very happy with the goal. I have to take my chances. I know how difficult it is to play because there are the four best forwards in the world: Bellingham, Mbappé, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

"They are amazing players who always want to play. When I get my chance, I give everything for the team, by scoring and defending. I'm very pleased with my goal and to help the team.”