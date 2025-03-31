‘Suck it up on the bench’ – Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Real Madrid ace Endrick
Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti has urged Endrick to bide his time if he wants to be a success at the Spanish giants.
Ancelotti said: “Who’s worried? I don’t know. I’m delighted with him. I’ve given him minutes whenever I can, and he’s always taken advantage of them.
“Is he concerned? I don’t know. He has a chance to play tomorrow. I’m considering playing him. It depends on many things.
“Beyond competition, nothing is missing. It’s a matter of competition. There are players who are extremely high quality.
“I think the history of this club shows that many starters have sucked it up on the bench for a long time. Vinicius, for a couple of years, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga. If you want to be at Real Madrid, you have to suck it up on the bench for a bit.”
Endrick has played just 496 minutes across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.