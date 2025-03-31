‘Suck it up on the bench’ – Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Real Madrid ace Endrick

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told wonderkid Endrick to "suck it up" and compared him to current stars amid concerns over his playing time.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti has urged Endrick to bide his time if he wants to be a success at the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti said: “Who’s worried? I don’t know. I’m delighted with him. I’ve given him minutes whenever I can, and he’s always taken advantage of them.

“Is he concerned? I don’t know. He has a chance to play tomorrow. I’m considering playing him. It depends on many things.

“Beyond competition, nothing is missing. It’s a matter of competition. There are players who are extremely high quality.

“I think the history of this club shows that many starters have sucked it up on the bench for a long time. Vinicius, for a couple of years, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga. If you want to be at Real Madrid, you have to suck it up on the bench for a bit.”

Endrick has played just 496 minutes across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.