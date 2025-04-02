Real Sociedad coach Imanol: This Copa defeat to Real Madrid will stay in my heart

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil felt for his players and fans after their Copa del Rey semifinal defeat at Real Madrid.

Finishing at 4-4 after extra-time, Real Madrid won the tie 5-4 on aggregate. La Real had the lead four times, but Toni Rudiger's equaliser on 115 minutes saw the hosts to victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, a dejected Imanol said: "It's a great shame, also a lot of pride, and also pain. Although no one gave us a chance yesterday, the team showed that it has no shortage of play, character, or personality, and we did many things right to reach the final we so desperately wanted with our fans, but it wasn't to be.”

Imanol was immediately questioned about the incident leading up to the 3-3 goal, with Real striker Kylian Mbappé reportedly offside.

“It was, because those kinds of situations are usually called, but they didn't call it, period. In the other box? I'm very clear that they wouldn't have called it, I'm very clear about that. They've eliminated us from the Cup and the Europa League, even though we had help in a position we ask to be neutral.

"Madrid doesn't need that kind of help, because they're a big club.”

Imanol added, “It’s not the first time Madrid has overturned a deficit. But facing what we had and playing this game, with the team we came from, I think it’s very commendable. Historic nights stick around if you achieve something, but this one will also stay in my heart.”