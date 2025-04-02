Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I never thought we were out of Copa

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he was always confident after their rollercoaster Copa del Rey semifinal victory over Real Sociedad.

Finishing at 4-4 after extra-time, Real Madrid won the tie 5-4 on aggregate. La Real had the lead four times, but Toni Rudiger's equaliser on 115 minutes saw the hosts to victory.

Ancelotti smiled afterwards: “It was an entertaining match, with lots of goals, lots of mistakes and lots of good things. We achieved our objective. We're in the final again and we'll keep going because we don't have time to think too much. Ultimately, we have fulfilled our objective.”

“Conceding four goals isn't good, but scoring four is very good. We lacked balance, but we're very effective up front because it's not so easy to score four goals against Real Sociedad.

“I never thought we were out because anything can happen at the Bernabéu and even more so with this atmosphere. When we have to come back we never give up and the fans get behind us and help us a lot by providing a very strong atmosphere. At home, in front of our fans, we never give up.”

On playing in extra-time, Ancelotti insisted: “We did well. We brought on fresh legs and they contributed. Those who started and played the game held up well until the end. It was a wonderful physical game from Bellingham, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. We finished with more energy than Real (Sociedad) in extra-time.”

Endrick started and opened the scoring for Real Madrid on the half-hour mark.

Ancelotti added, “He played very well. That's what we ask of him: to be clever. He made a fantastic run and a fantastic finish. He's a player who doesn't touch the ball a lot, but he's very effective up front. If he plays 70 minutes at this level, that's enough.”