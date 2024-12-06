Coudet debut shock as Alaves dumped out of Copa by Deportiva Minera

New coach Eduadro Coudet's debut with Alaves has ended in disaster as they were bundled out of the Copa del Rey by Deportiva Minera.

Minera made history in the Copa del Rey by beating Alavés on penalties. The team from the Region of Murcia, from one of the smallest towns still in the competition, eliminated a club three divisions higher them. In addition, they did it in the Cartagonova stadium, supported by 3,200 people, because their home ground, the Municipal Ángel Celdrán, did not meet the necessary conditions to host the match.

It was the home team which took the lead. The Murcians took advantage of the situation and, with a great cross shot from outside the area by full-back José Mas, went ahead 1-0 .

Coudet changed things at halftime and brought on Conechny and Kike García. Five minutes after coming on, the former Osasuna player had a great ball from Carlos Vicente in a counterattack in front of Fran Martínez and easily finished in front of the home goalkeeper. Kike's goal took the tie into extra-time.

Sandji Baradji then took advantage of an error by the visitors when playing the ball out and struck on 105 minutes.

However, the home side's joy was short-lived. Three minutes into the second half of extra time and David Morante gave away a penalty with a hand-ball, which also saw him sent off. Kike stepped up to convert the penalty.

The penalties then came and Fran Martínez was the hero. The home goalkeeper saved from Conechny - and José Mas, the author of the first goal, converted the final penalty for Deportiva Minera to triumph.