Barcelona coach Flick full of praise for young pair Pedri, Cubarsi: It's incredible
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was full of praise for young pair Pedri and Paul Cubarsi after last night's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico.
The semifinal first-leg finished 4-4 at Montjuic.
Flick was happy with Pedri and Cubarsi on the night and he said of the former: "I can't describe it. It's incredible. He really enjoys football.
"You can see that in training too. His quality and performances are incredible."
And on defender Cubarsi, Flick also said: "He is 18 years old and plays like a veteran. What he can do is incredible, says the coach and continues:
"It doesn't matter which striker he faces. He's always there and very important for us."