Barcelona coach Flick full of praise for young pair Pedri, Cubarsi: It's incredible

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was full of praise for young pair Pedri and Paul Cubarsi after last night's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico.

The semifinal first-leg finished 4-4 at Montjuic.

Flick was happy with Pedri and Cubarsi on the night and he said of the former: "I can't describe it. It's incredible. He really enjoys football.

"You can see that in training too. His quality and performances are incredible."

And on defender Cubarsi, Flick also said: "He is 18 years old and plays like a veteran. What he can do is incredible, says the coach and continues:

"It doesn't matter which striker he faces. He's always there and very important for us."