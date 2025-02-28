Atletico president Cerezo tribute to Real Madrid rival Florentino: Best in their history

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has paid tribute to Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.

Cerezo has admitted his admiration for Florentino, despite their city rivalry.

"He is a great president," Cerezo said on on COPE's El Partidazo. "He is the best that Real Madrid has had in its history. He is a man who fights for his job, club and players. It is what all the presidents of this country have to do."

The Atlético president revealed the conversation he had with Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta during Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg in the Montjuïc box: "He was worried because we always scored in the last minute, and I told him: 'Well, that's what we came for...' And it came true."

He went further when assessing the 4-4 thriller: "I enjoyed the game in Barcelona. It was very cold, but it warmed up very quickly. An old-fashioned game, from the 90s between Atlético and Barcelona with great players and lots of goals."