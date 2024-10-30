Tribal Football
Ayoze hits hat-trick as Villarreal thump Poblense in Copa

Villarreal comfortably overcame Poblense in their first Copa del Rey appearance of the season.

Villarreal won 6-1 on the night with five goals scored before halftime.

Coach Marcelino had already made it clear beforehand that the best way to respect the opponent and the competition was to take the match seriously.

And he did so from the start with a recognisable team that decided the match in the first half before winding down things after the break.

Ayoze Perez hit a hat-trick, with Ramon Terrats, Pau Cabanes and Pape Gueye also scoring.

