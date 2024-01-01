Villarreal coach Marcelino furious over Getafe penalty: If you're relegated to VAR you're not very good

Villarreal coach Marcelino was left fuming after their 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Villarreal took a 44th minute lead through Santi Comesana, before a penalty for Getafe won by Bertug Yildirim was converted by Mauro Arambarri.

Marcelino was left convinced VAR ref Jorge Figueroa Vazquez intervened for the penalty due to ego.

Penalty:

"The referee had been whistling very well. He is next to the play, the ball goes somewhere else and a referee arrives at the VAR who is down. How many of these penalties can be called in a match? But the VAR man arrives and calls him and tells him it is a penalty."

Figueroa Vázquez:

"If you are relegated it is because you are not very good."

Impact of VAR:

"He calls the referee, just for the sake of attention, and lets the referee blow the whistle. I am convinced that if instead of a young referee it had been a more experienced referee, he would not have called him."

Referee Victor García Verdura's decision:

"I find it ridiculous, but anyway, the referee acted out of corporatism, which is what we usually see, and the VAR referee was the protagonist of something that did not happen, but which he wanted to happen."

Result:

"The point is fine, but you missed two. But the way it happened makes you upset."