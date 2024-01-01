Villarreal players fume after Getafe draw: Disgrace! Cheaters favoured!

Tribal Football
Villarreal defender Raul Albiol was left furious after their draw with Getafe on Sunday.

Villarreal took a 44th minute lead through Santi Comesana, before a penalty for Getafe won by Bertug Yildirim was converted by Mauro Arambarri.

Afterwards, veteran Albiol was furious and declared: "It's easy to explain. One thing is to put your arm out and another is to hit, I think there is a big difference, the referee or the VAR didn't see it that way, well...

"I'm not going to talk about this anymore, it's a shame that we lost the three points. They want to favour the cheaters too and that's all, we just have to move on."

Comesana went further, stating: : "I think it's a disgrace.

"They  didn't equalise, it was the VAR that made them equalise... For me this isn't football."

