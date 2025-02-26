Atletico Madrid coach Simeone happy after Barcelona draw: Our spirit excites me

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left delighted with the spirit shown for their 4-4 draw at Barcelona in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg.

Barca were 4-2 ahead in the closing minutes before Atletico fought back, leaving Simeone pleased with his players.

He said afterwards, "The team, beyond the different moments of the match, worked with integrity and confidence. With a huge competitive spirit. The 2-2 hurt us a lot, they started to corner us.

"We did not defend the corners well. With the 3-2 they were better, with the changes we revitalized. This competitive spirit excites me. We are going into an open match, they have their weapons but so do we.

The 4-2 was tough against a rival like Barça. The 4-4 draw ties the tie. There is still a long way to go until April 2nd, the time will come to think about what will happen."

He added, "Man, the two goals from set pieces... It's impossible for this Barça not to score. Turning around a 4-2 against a team like that is not easy."

