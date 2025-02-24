Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he and his players are excited ahead of their Copa del Rey clash at Barcelona.

Atletico go to Barca for the first-leg of their semifinal tie with Simeone insisting they'll travel with a full-strength squad.

Pablo Barrios:

He is 21 years old, he is a boy who is growing, he is important for us, he is improving day after day. I see him as having responsibility within the game, he had these situations, with the expulsions, which will serve as experience for future matches and confidence in the boy and in everything he will contribute.

Lamine Yamal, whether he plays or not. Does his presence change the approach much?

I'm not going to talk personally about each of the rival players, I know that they have decisive players in all positions, whoever plays ends up doing very well and we plan to take the game to where we think we can hurt them.

Intense calendar:

You have to look at each day, game by game.

Differences in Barcelona's goalkeeping compared to La Liga:

I'm not here to talk about the rival individually, I prefer to talk about us and the excitement that this competition generates.

Barcelona, ​​the favourite?

The match is very important, it is divided into two stages, one on their court and another on ours.

We are excited, eager to compete, to face each match in the best way possible and to focus on tomorrow's game.

We have an idea of ​​the game we want to play, we will discuss it with the boys beforehand. I really like the way the opponent plays, they have a strong defense with that high line they maintain.

When you face big teams, there are times when you have a bad time and you have to prepare to suffer. There will be good and bad moments, as happened against Real Madrid. You have to know that in the same match there will be different moments.

Bus to Barcelona?

We go by plane!

Barcelona's greatest strength:

The coach has the ability to transmit to the players the style of play he proposes.