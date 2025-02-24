Barcelona coach Flick ready for Atletico Madrid; reflects on 60th birthday; wants ref protection

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits Lamine Yamal is a doubt for their Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

Barca host Atletico tomorrow night in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, with Flick admitting Yamal is a doubt after being injured during victory against Las Palmas on Saturday.

The match:

"It's a new game, we're starting from scratch. Atlético is a great team, they've invested. They have the best defenders, attackers... it will be a tough game.

"We go for it in every game. Now we are focused on this game, which is the most important. The mentality of the team is great, it's incredible. And the atmosphere is what I really like, and I'm very happy about it."

Lamine Yamal:

"We'll have to wait and see if he can play, but I see the situation as positive given what the doctor has said. And we want him with us."

Little rest:

"From what I've heard, Benfica has a week off. We're not happy, but it's not in our hands. Sometimes it's difficult to talk to the Federation and La Liga, I saw it in Germany. We'll try to manage it well."

Referees:

"We can't just ask for Lamine to be protected, but also Rapha... we have to ask for it for all the players. It's our obligation. We can protect them, if it's a real foul. We already saw that there was no card for the fouls on Dani or Casadó. We have to protect everyone, not just the special players. In Spain, everyone likes one-on-one situations. And that makes Lamine special at Barcelona. But it also happens to Real Madrid and other teams with their players."

Dani Olmo:

"It's important to know if he's ready to start, and if he's capable of doing so. But we have to take care of him, that's what we did and what we will continue to do."

Liga match against Atlético:

"The positive thing we learned is that we can play good football. We showed a high level. We have to take advantage of the opportunity to score, the important thing is to score goals. And we have to keep in mind that it's two games and not just one."

Satisfaction:

"What I like most is that we are just one. The unity. We defend the same colours. We are almost a family and this is the most important thing. Everyone knows what they have to do. I am very happy. Everyone fits in and this is not easy. The staff does everything fantastically."

60 years of age:

"It's one year older than yesterday. It's not important. I only know if you look at the number. It's okay, I'm fine. I won't sleep much tonight, because of my age. But I'm fine, I'm healthy, I have a fantastic family and a wonderful club."