Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Real Madrid will be great game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has welcomed their Champions League draw with Real Madrid.

Atletico will meet Real in the round of 16 after today's draw was held.

Simeone, discussing Saturday's clash with Valencia, insists he's happy to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Real Madrid in the Champions League:

"It is understandable that you focus on that, I will only answer one question: great game and we are ready."

Marcos Llorente at 5:

"Conor (Gallagher) is more about arriving, working in the middle of the pitch and Marcos is more positional, he did it at Madrid, Alavés and at the beginning here. I think he can adapt to that position."

Referees under pressure:

"I have no room or space to think about anything other than what we can resolve. We have ten games in 20 days and we are focused on it. You see and hear everything."

Key moment of the season:

"We'll focus on it as always. We've been fortunate to play many important games and we'll do so calmly. Starting with a Valencia that has improved with the new coach, with a lot of order and that has made them grow."

Valencia is a tough team:

"Those who saw Valencia play will interpret it as different from months ago, it has more intensity, correct tactical behaviour and at home it has a bit more of a step with its fans. That's how I imagine it."

Antoine Griezmann:

"I speak with many people, including Antoine. I wouldn't change anything I said: he's extraordinary and different, I have complete confidence in him."