Atletico Madrid coach Simeone delighted with Copa rout of Getafe

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was delighted with their rout of Getafe in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Atletico won 5-0 last night, with Giuliano Simeone scoring twice, Samuel Lino, Angelo Correa and Alexander Sorloth were also on the scoresheet.

Simeone said: "The team played the game well, tried to be forceful, and was aggressive in attack. It's true that Getafe changed a lot, but we played a game with high intensity to go for what we wanted, which was to get through.

"Whenever we have seen the youngsters from the youth team do well, it is a joy for us, for those who saw them grow. Saúl, Lucas, Thomas, now Riquelme or Barrios. Many youngsters who give health to the others who know that if they train well they will be able to compete. It is a satisfaction for everyone, for those who have done it in previous years and for those who accompany them to do better."

On son, Giuliano, Simeone also said: "I shouted the first goal as I needed to, the second less because the game was not over and the third more. I have no relation to shouting it or not shouting it. Sometimes I understand that one or two goals do not close the game and that is why there is more or less enthusiasm to celebrate it.

"There is still a long way to go until Saturday, we must work in the same way, but the healthiest thing is that people come to compete no matter how many minutes it takes and that is the difference we can have with the others, if we maintain it it gives us the possibility to continue with what we are doing."