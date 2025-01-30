Atletico Madrid coach Simeone happy with Griezmann, Giuliano after victory at Salzburg

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was happy with his players after their Champions League win at RB Salzburg.

Atletico won 4-1, with Antoine Griezmann scoring twice. Simeone was pleased with the way his team had fought back to reach the round of 16.

Why are you most satisfied with your team?

The way the team played the match, they didn't think about anything other than what they came to look for, they were very forceful in each attack, they got the match on track, I'm leaving with that positive image. The changes gave us energy and it helped us to have the whole team, there are many matches and we need them all.

Difficulties of the rival:

They played well in the final stretch of the first half, we had to not let them get caught up in the game and we had to be forceful.

Griezmann:

One of the best matches of recent months, very concrete, forceful, close to scoring, he had the chance to score more goals. We need him like this, he is very important for us and we hope he can maintain what he gives us.

Atletico Playoffs:

We have entered in a nice place, fifth place, we were excited to be able to get to this position, it was very difficult, I am sure that now we will face a strong team and we have to wait.

Five wins, in the top eight. And yet, in the tie you could face Madrid, City or Bayern. How do you rate that?

The truth is that since we've been in the Champions League, we've faced important rivals. We couldn't imagine ourselves in any other situation. We started badly, the team had a worthy reaction from the players. It's an important step. It's the round of 16, the final is far away.

Bleak outlook after Lille:

Something important in the group is to manage it so that everyone feels important. We are improving. In the first 30 minutes it was aggressive, with players at a very high pace like Griezmann or De Paul. It gives us the chance to be better. We compete very often. Our management is to make everyone feel part of it.

Giuliano and his influence:

He is in a very good moment. I think what I highlight about him is his energy, which is different. You either have that or you don't. He has the other thing and he must improve it to grow. I hope he maintains that energy, which will be fundamental.

Previous matches:

We didn't interpret the Benfica game well. After the Vic game, there was a significant change. It's important to be in the last 16, but it's just one step.

Importance of not playing these two games:

The truth is that if there is something important to highlight, it is that there will be those two weeks of being able to work and not compete. You never know who will play or train every day. It's not mathematics, it's football. The majority will go to play with the national team in March. The management will be done by others and it will be more complex.

Career in recent years:

Not every season is the same. We have rebuilt with new players who have given us different things. Today we interpret the games better. Before we didn't win them and now we do. I'm left with the character of the team. The competition is long. We didn't start well. They saw us outside the eight and in danger of getting into the round of 32. The team suffered and has the reward of making it to the round of 16.