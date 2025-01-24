Atletico Madrid coach Simeone wary facing Villarreal; wants more from son Giuliano

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he's happy with their form facing Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico face the Yellow Submarine on the back of a spectacular Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodrigo De Paul:

He is a consecrated footballer, world champion, I am sure that in this last period he is making his best steps at Atlético and it is normal that people are grateful for what he is giving. He is very important for us, with a lot of personality and we hope he continues like this, we are going to demand this from him because it is what we need.

Winning mentality with comebacks:

We are thinking about tomorrow's game. Villarreal has a well-defined game with defensive work and a lot of players in order to counterattack with the four forwards who are very good. Baena, Pino, Gerard Moreno or whoever plays up front. They played very well against Mallorca and we are not thinking about anything else but looking for players who can help us.

Management of the match against a difficult opponent after Leverkusen:

Because of the coach they have, because they are changing the way they play in their matches, they are growing a lot, they don't have weekly competition and it allows you to have a strong focus on LaLiga. They are a dangerous team.

Giuliano Simeone:

I see him only as a footballer, I value his work. He is what we imagined him to be and he is doing what we expect. We are going to demand that he improve, he needs to score goals and he has the most important things: enthusiasm, courage, humility, generosity... He will continue to grow if he continues along this path.

Marcos Llorente:

He has played more games than Molina, he is not short of minutes. He started against Elche and was four in two. He is important for us, he is important anywhere. I still think he can help as a striker, he can help us in the middle because he has that physical energy that he brings to the team and as a winger he has power and goals. He is one of the team's greatest assisters. It speaks for itself of the importance he has in the team.

Playing before or after the rivals:

We are still a long way from the end of the League, all we care about is our game and concentrating on what our opponents are presenting us with.

Facing Marcelino:

As with most coaches, most coaches have a profile and their teams transmit the coach's profile on the field. He has always been very clear about the game he has used and he will not change it. He has players who are dedicated to the system he uses and we will find a tough, difficult team with variations in speed. With courage to attack.

One week to close the market:

We are doing very well as we are and the club will decide if there is something that can happen and suits the club. We continue in our line and do not lose focus on the games.