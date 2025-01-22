Atletico Madrid striker Giuliano thrilled with victory over Bayer Leverkusen: How do you sleep after that?

Atletico Madrid striker Giuliano Simeone says victory over Bayer Leverkusen was among the best he's experienced.

Both teams had a player sent off as Atletico won the Champions League tie 2-1 thanks to Julian Alvarez's brace.

Simeone Jr said afterwards: "Few are those who sleep today. It was an incredible match where we experienced pure Atlético de Madrid. The first half was not so good, we had to correct situations.

"In the second half we were looking at who had a yellow card in order to face them and try to equalise the match. With Hincapie's second yellow card we were able to do a little better. With the help of everyone we were able to win the match, which was not easy at all.

"It was a time to rectify the defeat in Leganés. We weren't doing very well in the first half and to get this Champions League victory that was very necessary for us to be able to fight for everything. We are very happy and can enjoy tonight. Tomorrow this doesn't exist and it's time to think about Villarreal."

On options of winning the title, he added: "We want to fight for everything but you already know the club's ideology of taking it one game at a time. Now it's time to think about Villarreal, which is going to be a very intense match."