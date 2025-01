Real Madrid fullback Lorenzo Aguado was thrilled to make his debut in last night's Copa del Rey win at Deportiva Minera.

Aguado was one of several debutants on the night as Real won 5-0.

He later posted to social media: "An unforgettable evening!

"Happy for my official debut with the best team in the world ️ I couldn't be more grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey. I'll take it all!

"Hala Madrid!"