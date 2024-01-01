Tribal Football
Liverpool striker Nunez: I know the greats here who wore the No9

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says he appreciates the responsibility of wearing the club's No9 shirt.

Nunez insists he is aware of the greats who have worn the number.

On the Premier League's World Beaters show, he said: "Today I get to be the No.9 at Liverpool and follow in the footsteps of the greats who have played here.

"I'm doing the best I can to bring joy to the club and fans."

Nunez also touched on his relationship with Uruguay teammate Luis Suarez. The former Reds star is now with Inter Miami.

Nunez said: "I always say my idol is Luis Suarez. 

"I liked watching (Edinson) Cavani play as well. They both played for big teams. They are top players, legends – but Luis Suarez is my role model."

