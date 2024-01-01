Suarez explains mentor role for Liverpool striker Nunez

Luis Suarez has no doubts about the ability of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The pair are good friends and Uruguay teammates.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Reds striker and current Inter Miami star Suarez told AUF: "Today he is one of the best centre forwards in the world.

“I love how he plays and I love watching him.

"Since Darwin was in Penarol I had been talking to him, through someone else. There was a game in which he scored three goals that caught my attention.

“At that time it was said that he missed a lot of goals, but he also generated a lot. They criticised me for the same reason, but the important thing is that he always tried to overcome, he never gave up.

“I always saw special conditions in him. The forward has to be like that, the ambition, the desire to improve, the desire to get ahead of him.

"I had colleagues like Diego Forlan who always helped me a lot. I always chatted with him, I went into his room and he loved to have me come closer. He was always trying to improve, looking for advice.

“Darwin always came, approached me, trying to chat and ask me things to improve. He is a divine kid. For him to tell me that I am his idol is something spectacular.

“Since he arrived at the National Team he told me that as long as I was there, the 'nine' was going to be mine. That is something that one values a lot because it is a very nice gesture.

“I come here to compete for his position. We all want to do our best to win the Cup. Being here competing with him is something very nice."