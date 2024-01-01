Arsenal attacker Martinelli proud playing with Vinicius Jr for Brazil

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is proud playing with Vinicius Jr for Brazil.

Martinelli rates the Real Madrid attacker as the best player in the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Marca: "It's a great pride to play with Vinicius, to live with him every day. I see a special boy who he deserves it (the Ballon d'Or).

"I'm very happy as a Brazilian to see Vini shine."

Martinelli must compete with Real pair Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes for a place in the Selecao XI.

But he adds: "It's a healthy competition and we have to take advantage of it. It's a pleasure to play with Vinicius and Rodrygo."