Crystal Palace plan bid for Atlanta star Almada

Crystal Palace are eyeing Atlanta United star Thiago Almada.

The Argentina international feels ready to leave MLS for Europe this summer.

And Argentine media sources say Palace are preparing an offer for Almada.

The Eagles see the former Velez Sarsfield starlet as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise.

Atlanta are prepared to sell Almada for £16m.