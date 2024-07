Flamengo open talks with West Ham for Paqueta

Flamengo have opened talks with West Ham for Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international is currently away in the US for the Copa America.

With Paqueta reportedly being the subject of a betting probe in England, Globoesporte says the Hammers are open to selling the midfielder to Fla.

Paqueta spent 12 years with Fla before leaving for Europe.

And now he could return, with Fla spying an opportunity to sign Paqueta this summer.