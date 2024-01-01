Enzo admits Chelsea frustration

Tribal Football
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is admitting to Olympics heartbreak this summer.

The World Cup winner is at the Copa America with his nation, but also wanted to play the Paris Olympics in July and August.

However, new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has blocked him from going to the tournament.

The 23-year-old can be stopped from playing at the Olympics, as it is not a FIFA registered tournament.

Fernandez said: "I did everything possible.

"Mauricio was at Chelsea before, he had given me the OK.

"Then, there was a change of coach and the club changed its position.

"I tried, I kept talking, I did everything possible to be there, but it wasn't possible."

