Man Utd make bid for Everton midfielder Onana

Manchester United have made an offer for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Mundo Deportivo says United have tabled a €50m offer for Onana.

United have made their move after it emerged Barcelona had pulled out of the running for the Belgian.

Arsenal are also in contact with Everton about a fee for Onana.

The Gunners are prepared to match the offer United have now tabled.